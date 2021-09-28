A former Emporian will open a new solo exhibition at the Boston Sculptors Gallery this week.
Ed Andrews, the son of Dorothy Andrews and the late Lee Andrews, said his new exhibition — “Transplant” — features a new series of wall sculpture constructed from “perforated bronze, aluminum and stainless steel.”
A 1975 graduate of Emporia High School, Andrews said he knew early on that he wanted to pursue a career in art. He took a number of art classes in high school, won “a lot” of Scholastic Gold Key Awards and, upon graduation, headed to the Kansas City Art Institute to earn his BFA and from there earned an MFA from Indiana University.
“There was really no questions about it,” he said of a career in the arts. “I told people I was going to be an artist as long as I can remember.”
Andrews said “Transplant” has about 20 new pieces he will be showing and marks his recovery from a “really, really difficult year.”
“This show is sort of me coming back out to the public because in 2020 I was diagnosed with leukemia and I was in the hospital for probably a total of three months last year,” he said. “I had a bone marrow transplant and I just celebrated my first year of recovery back in August.”
Andrews said he’s had just a short time to put pieces together for this show since he didn’t feel like being in his studio until June. The pieces aren’t necessarily visual illustrations of his battle with leukemia, he said, but there are some elements that viewers may connect to it.
“Some of the disks may look like something you might throw under a microscope,” he said. “I’m still getting my blood checked every two weeks and, of course, that’s how I found out that I had leukemia was through a blood test.”
The sculptures are relatively small — everything is large enough that it can fit into a large pizza box — and they stand off the wall about three-quarters of an inch. There are also about three-quarters of an each between the first layer and the top, he said. They also cast some interesting and complicated shadows.
“You kind of look through one layer into the next layer,” Andrews said.
The exhibition will be on display at the Boston Sculptors Gallery from Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 31. For those who happen to be traveling to Boston, Mass., the gallery is open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday - Sunday.
Photos of the installation will be available on Andrews’ web site, ed-andrews.com, soon.
