Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State cross country teams got a trial run in for the regular season with their Annual Alumni Run on Sunday at Jones Park.
Jaime Diaz won the overall five kilometer race with a time of 15:30 while Tyler Swift ran 15:55.8 to finish second overall. Matthew Maki was the top alumni runner, finishing in 15:59.9 to place third overall.
Tayler Williams ran 18:58.7 to win the women’s competition. Had it been a regular season competition her time would rank fifth all-time on the current configuration of the Jones Park 5K course. Catherine Lyon was the second female finisher with a time of 19:33.3 to rank 16th at Jones Park. Cindy Blakely Cameron was the top female alum to finish, running 22:12.1, 36 years after earning NAIA All-American honors for the Hornets.
After the races the festivities moved to the Colonial Ballroom in the ESU Memorial Union for the Cross Country Hall of Fame luncheon. Two national runner-up women’s teams, seven individual men and six individual women make up the second class of the ESU Running Hornets Cross Country Hall of Fame.
Emporia State will open the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the JK Gold Classic in Wichita, Kan.
