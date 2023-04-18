SOS New
A new Kansas law will allow survivors of sexual abuse to file charges against their abusers at any time, repealing the statue of limitations for the prosecution of childhood sexual abuse.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Substitute for House Bill 2127 into law on Monday, signaling a massive win for victims of childhood sexual assault. The bill, which removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of childhood sexual assault crimes and extends the time frame for civil lawsuits, passed unanimously in the House and Senate.

