A new Kansas law will allow survivors of sexual abuse to file charges against their abusers at any time, repealing the statue of limitations for the prosecution of childhood sexual abuse.
Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Substitute for House Bill 2127 into law on Monday, signaling a massive win for victims of childhood sexual assault. The bill, which removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of childhood sexual assault crimes and extends the time frame for civil lawsuits, passed unanimously in the House and Senate.
According to SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney, there are many reasons why sexual abuse may not be immediately reported, especially in cases of child sexual abuse.
“Only about one-third of child sexual abuse incidents are identified and fewer are reported,” she explained.
Often, offenders are someone with a relationship to the victim, which SOS Outreach Prevention Education Coordinator Danielle Armitage said can add an additional barrier to reporting or disclosing abuse, often spurred by feelings of guilt, self-blame and fear of not being believed or of creating family disruption.
“The relationship with and the proximity of the offending person can cause the child to fear that someone they care about, including the offender, will get into trouble or be harmed if they tell what was done to them,” Armitage said. “The victim can also fear their own consequences as they may have been threatened in many ways. Sometimes the child may not even understand that what happened to them is abuse. A lack of adult support and lack of trust in adults is also a strong reason children will not disclose abuse, specifically if there were previous situations where they were not believed.”
The new law will go into effect on July 1, following Kelly’s signature on Monday.
“I am pleased that the legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families,” Kelly said in a press release Monday. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”
According to Armitage, the bill will also allow victims to “regain power” and gives them the right to seek justice for themselves.
“Many young victims do not realize that they have been sexually abused until they are educated or start talking to others about what happened to them,” Armitage said. “This new timeframe will give them an option to seek support and heal from past trauma that they did not understand at the time of the abuse. … This type of change gives advocates in organizations like SOS another option when supporting survivors who have faced trauma from sexual abuse. Many times, survivors want only to seek justice. This new time frame provides a much better opportunity for that justice to take place than the previous statute of limitation.”
SOS serves Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage counties, providing support for survivors fo sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. The SOS Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is available for children and families who have experienced abuse, offering child-centered investigative interviews, multidisciplinary investigations and case management, information and referral, education and outreach, professional in-service training and child advocacy.
“Professionals representing child protective services, legal, law enforcement, mental health, medical and other disciplines provide a coordinated team response when a child reports abuse or when there is reason to believe a child has been abused or neglected,” Codney said. “Information about the Child Advocacy Center is available on our website: https://www.soskansas.com/cac.”
SOS is available 24/7 at its helpline at 800-825-1295, by texting “SOSKS” to 847411 and online at soskansas.com.
