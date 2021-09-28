The Emporia High girls tennis team hosted home invitationals on Saturday and Monday.
The Spartans finished sixth out of seven on Saturday.
In singles action, Darian Chadwick finished 12th place with an 0-2 record and Jayden Birk went 0-2 to finish 13th.
Doubles pair Kaitlyn Velasquez and Lillee Frank lost their first match to Kapple/Fitzgerald of Olathe East 8-3 before ripping off three straight wins to finish ninth. They beat Shove/Keating of Seaman 8-5, Stove/Dumler of Mill Valley 8-5 and Lane/DeWitt of Blue Valley West 8-6.
Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso went 1-2 to finish 14th, including an 8-4 win over Steinmetz/Simpson of Mill Valley.
On Monday, the Spartans placed sixth out of six.
Chadwick and Birk met each other in the 11th place singles match, with Chadwick pulling out the W 8-1.
Velasquez/Frank opened with an 8-4 win over McCord/Oswald of Newton and then beat Cipra/Andreason of Olathe Northwest 8-5. They fell to Kurland/Calcara of St. James Academy 8-2 in the semifinals and ended the day with an 8-3 victory against Bahr/Loub of Manhattan to take third place.
Foraker/Reynoso went 1-2 with an 8-2 win over Jeffery/Jordan of Derby to take 12th place.
The Spartans will head to the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka for the Centennial League tournament on Monday. Matches are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
