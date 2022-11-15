The Lyon County Board of Canvassers approved the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Tuesday morning. The official results increased voter turnout by about 1%, but had little effect on races or ballot measures.
Lyon County Clerk and Election Office Tammy Vopat said that the official voter turnout increased from 9,994 to 10,194 after the canvass.
Post-election, the county received 246 more ballots - including 64 mail-in ballots, 13 military/overseas ballots, four hand-counted ballots and 165 provisional ballots.
Vopat recommended that 119 provisional ballots be counted towards the general election results, as allowed by Kansas statutes.
“There were 82 that were cast provisional because of change of address, three because of a name change, seven for clerical error and 22 for advanced ballots not returned,” she said. “... and we have verified that their mail ballot was not received back into our office.”
An additional five provisional ballots were cast in the wrong district.
The board of canvassers accepted the 119 provisional ballots and voted not to accept an additional 46 provisional ballots, as required by Kansas statutes.
“The provisional ballots that we received that we recommend not to count, we had 43 that were cast that were not even registered in our county … we had two ballots that were cast at a polling site and the voter did not have their photo ID,” Vopat said. “They had until today to present that photo ID and have their ballot counted but after several attempts to contact both voters, we were unable to get them to bring their ID in.
“We had one person that had applied for a mail ballot. They received their ballot, voted their ballot, mailed it back in and it was accepted,” she added. “And then they went to the polling site and tried to vote again. My board workers did their job. They know what they are doing. The system worked.”
After the canvass, voter turnout in Lyon County rose slightly, to 48.44%. Vopat said overall the election went well.
“Election day went very, very well,” she said. “The entire process went very well. My staff, my board workers, all my support staff did an amazing job. Very, very proud of that.”
