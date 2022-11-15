IMG_4779.jpg

The Lyon County Board of Canvassers approves the 2022 gubernatorial general election results Tuesday morning. 

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The Lyon County Board of Canvassers approved the results of the 2022 gubernatorial general election Tuesday morning. The official results increased voter turnout by about 1%, but had little effect on races or ballot measures.

Lyon County Clerk and Election Office Tammy Vopat said that the official voter turnout increased from 9,994 to 10,194 after the canvass.

