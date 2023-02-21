LEBO — The common threads running through successful rural high-school athletes is adaptability and commitment, then evolved skill sets. And it’s probably a result of the “non-mandated” requirement to participate in multiple sports, which usually begins at an early age. And yeah, there’s that thing called talent.
Lebo High School’s Brooklyn Jones checks all of those boxes.
Jones is currently involved in the Lady Wolves 2022-23 basketball campaign. And it appears Lebo has a legitimate chance of running the regular-season table with only two games remaining. Jones has been a critical part of the team’s undefeated season.
“I think that she’s done a good job this year of taking the extra step and being very vocal about that,” said Lebo girls head basketball coach Patrick Gardner. “I think we really saw that the other night at Olpe. She’s been fortunate to be surrounded by some really good athletes but when you throw in an athlete like her in between, that just makes everything better.”
The all-state hoopster has crushed it this season, posting double digits in scoring in all 19 Lebo contests and averaging nearly 19 points per game. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she exceeded the 1,000-point milestone a couple of weeks ago.
“I didn’t get my freshman year, so I didn’t think I was going to hit it, but I finally did,” Jones said. “And then hopefully, we’ll keep adding more to that.”
What has been the driver, the motivator, in the senior Lebo athlete’s life? Perhaps it’s a community that values sports and sees them as a vehicle to develop character or a segment of the whole person. Jones said she has been involved in athletic activities since childhood. That’s a common theme in small towns too.
“Obviously, my friends and family pushed me to be good at sports and everything, but I’ve just played them since I was super little,” Jones said.
Another recurrent sentiment expressed in rural communities is sports being a lifeline or a gateway to opportunities.
“I don’t know where I’d be without them. It’s just normal for me, that thing going on every day,” Jones said.
Asked if sports were akin to eating dinner or sleeping at night as far as a built-in part of any day, Jones emphatically said, “Yeah, pretty much.”
But it also takes a certain mindset and personality to achieve sporting success. It’s not just a village that raises an athlete.
“Brooklyn’s a pretty humble person,” Gardner said. “You can see that just by the way that she’s thinking, the true competitor. There’s no other way about it. She spends so much time on her craft and in everything that she does. That’s something I’ve been told about her from the very beginning, whether it was on the softball field, the volleyball court, on the swim team as a youngster, all that stuff. She’s just a true competitor in what she does. And as a coach, you’re really thankful for that. And then somebody that wants to come out and lead by example by her play.”
And though Jones was a 1A DII All-State First Team selection in basketball last year, she might be a better volleyball player. An all-state player for three consecutive seasons and a four-year starter, she definitely made her mark in the sport.
“She has put in a lot of work for Lebo volleyball the past seven years, including a lot of work in the off-season,” Lebo head volleyball coach Gina Peek said. “Lebo volleyball has enjoyed a lot of success these three years, and she has been an integral part of that success.”
And once upon a time, volleyball was her primary athletic endeavor. That’s understandable. The Lady Wolves are the 1A Division II defending state champions and were the 1A Division II runner-up in 2021 and the 1A Division I runner-up in 2020.
“Volleyball was always kind of my main focus,” Jones said. “Our freshman year, we weren’t that good at volleyball, but Gina coached us pretty well. And throughout the years, we got better and better. So that was, you know, it used to be my favorite.”
But neither team sport is Jones’ favorite now. Her preferred sport doesn’t come until spring. She competes in track, or more like field, and softball. Asked what her favorite sport is…
“I think I’m going to have to say track since that’s what I’m going to college for,” Jones admitted.
The four-sport athlete excels in the javelin and is the defending 1A state champion. She’ll be taking her throwing prowess to Kansas State next year. And javelin training has basically become a year-round undertaking for her. Jones throws weekly, concurrent with her basketball practice commitment.
“Switching from just track season to all-year-round has been a big difference, and hopefully, this year, it will show in my mark,” she said. “I’d like to get up there in the 150s.”
Jones is the Lebo school record holder at 143-4 and a “Jayson Tatum” away from the 150s. She’s one of the best javelin throwers in the state, all classes included. And her coach Aaron True said she is just beginning to realize her potential.
“We celebrate her success but always push her for more,” True said. “It would be easy for her to settle with the school record, the 143-4 PR and one state championship, but she knows she has more in the tank and is hoping to go back-to-back. She’s just scratching the surface in the javelin. She’s got a bright future at KSU and I’m excited to see how she wraps up her senior season for the Wolves.”
And True echoes Gardner’s opinions and observations about Jones’ abilities and character.
“She’s been blessed with the athletic ability that most aren’t. When you combine that with the ‘willingness to learn and be the best,’ you end up at the top,” True said. “Brooklyn is a great role model for the younger kids. She always goes out of her way to make the little kids feel important. She’s respectful and very driven to succeed in everything she does. She will do great in whatever she sets her mind to and has a bright future.”
