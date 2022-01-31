The Lyon County League Tournament celebrated some of its oldest participants as a part of its 101st year.
Prior to Saturday’s girls championship game, tournament director Ted Vannocker welcomed former players onto the court for a special recognition.
One of those former players was Gene Harder, who played for Bushong from 1949-1952. The highlight, he said, was when his team beat Olpe during his junior year to claim third place, a feat made more impressive by the fact that there were only nine total boys in the whole high school.
“I was a corner shooter — but there weren’t 3-pointers back in that day – and I made several here (at White Auditorium),” Harder said.
But the Lyon County League Tournament wasn’t all highlights for Harder.
“I got a rib broke about halfway down,” he said. “… I was going down here pretty fast. He’d come out – and he was bigger than I was – and broke my rib. And I didn’t get to play anymore.”
Harder said that he thinks it’s “pretty exciting” that the tournament is still being played every year so long after he played. He still continues to attend games when his health allows him to do so.
“I enjoy the tournament,” he said. “I see a lot of people here that I played with, but most of them are gone.”
Dale Stead played for Admire from 1950-53. He said that it was difficult to remember specific memories at this point, but what he recalls most fondly about the tournament was “the camaraderie that we had with all the guys and the fun we had with our fellow players. It’s a great tournament. We really enjoyed it all. It’s great.”
Stead also tries to attend the tournament whenever he can.
“I hope it keeps going for another 100 years,” he said.
Paul McFann played for Reading in 1953 and 1954 during his freshman and sophomore years. His team won it in 1954.
“I was the center,” he said. “I wasn’t a big scorer. I wanted to rebound. I was tall enough — back then. Nowadays, 6-foot-1 is not tall.”
Unlike his counterparts, McFann hasn’t been able to keep up with the Lyon County League Tournament but said he really enjoyed his experience this year.
“It was great to see the kids really hustle,” he said. “It was great to be here. I hadn’t been in this building except I had a granddaughter that graduated from Emporia State and I came to her graduation. But this is the first basketball game I’ve been to since ‘54, so it’s good to be here.”
Had the game changed at all since the last time he’d been at White Auditorium for a basketball game?
“They’re taller but they’ve really got a lot of hustle,” he said.
