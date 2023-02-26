Sacred Heart’s annual bierocks fundraiser brought a steady stream of people to the church in East Central Emporia on Saturday. Cars pulled up and placed an order with a member of the youth group, who went inside to retrieve the requested savory pastries and deliver them curbside.

Middle and high school students in the youth group made about 1,000 bierocks from scratch the night before, with some adult assistance.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.