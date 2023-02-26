Sacred Heart’s annual bierocks fundraiser brought a steady stream of people to the church in East Central Emporia on Saturday. Cars pulled up and placed an order with a member of the youth group, who went inside to retrieve the requested savory pastries and deliver them curbside.
Middle and high school students in the youth group made about 1,000 bierocks from scratch the night before, with some adult assistance.
“We prepped and baked them last night, then stored them in the refrigerator so they’re ready to take home and reheat,” said Brendan Lewis, Sacred Heart youth group leader. “That saves us a lot of time in the morning while making sure the bierocks are stored safely.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Sacred Heart of Jesus Youth Group, which is self-sustaining. This year the money is earmarked to assist with the cost of sending youth on a summer mission trip with Prayer and Action (PandA).
PandA was founded through the Diocese of Salina, Kansas, and focuses on helping those in need in the host community. The 2023 host community is Atchison.
“Our kids will be partnered with youth from other parishes to go out and help with things like chores, basic repairs and odd jobs,” said Yolanda Robinson, Sacred Heart youth groupleader. “It’s a good way to get them out into other communities serving people in need.”
Hayden Mann, junior, was part of the mission trip last year and plans to go again this summer.
“It’s fun helping and meeting people in the communities where we serve,” she said. “I also enjoyed meeting people from other parishes.”
Camryn Spafford, sophomore, plans to take part in PandA for the first time this summer.
“I want to learn what it’s all about and help others in the community”, she said.
Earlier this year, the youth group traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the annual March for Life and visit the national cathedral.
Senior Onterrio Robinson said it was a rewarding trip.
“It was a great experience to see everyone coming together in respect for life,” he said.
The total raised during Saturday’s fundraiser was not available at press time.
