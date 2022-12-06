Mitch Budke

Chase County's Mitch Budke won all four matches via pin in the Raider Classic on Saturday.

 Courtesy Chayla Owen

Several area basketball teams are playing in tournaments this week. Four were on the floor Monday night. The Chase County wrestling team also began its season last Saturday, competing in two invitationals.

Basketball

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.