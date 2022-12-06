Several area basketball teams are playing in tournaments this week. Four were on the floor Monday night. The Chase County wrestling team also began its season last Saturday, competing in two invitationals.
Basketball
Girls
Olpe High School (2-0) defeated West Elk High School 63-42 in its first game of the Yates Center Tournament. Kadey Robert scored 14 points, followed by Makenna Broyles with 12.
Lebo High School (2-0) picked up the win against Kansas City Christian, blowing out the Lady Panthers, 74-22, in the Ike Cearfoss Tournament at Santa Fe Trail High School. Sophomore small forward Saige Hadley recorded five 3-point shots and four buckets, leading the scoring with 23 points. Senior post player Brooklyn Jones added 20, and junior point guard Audrey Peek contributed 18.
Boys
Olpe High School (2-0) easily secured the victory against West Elk Monday evening, beating the Patriots, 66-30, in the Yates Center Tournament. Truman Bailey led the Eagles with 26 points, followed by Blake Redeker with 14.
Lebo High School (2-0) defeated Kansas City Christian, 79-52.
Wrestling
The Chase County varsity boys wrestling team competed in Wamego High School’s Raider Classic on Saturday.
“It was a good start to the season for the Bulldogs,” said Bulldogs head coach Derick Budke in an email. “Mitch Budke, Micah Cauthers and Luke Budke make the medal stand for the men. The men picked up where they left off a season ago, notching 16 pins on the day.”
The standout performance came from Mitch Budke in the 165 weight class. The senior grappler registered 16 pins, winning all of his matches by fall.
Three Lady Bulldogs participated at the Emporia Invitational on Saturday, with all of them picking up hardware.
“The women’s team’s performance was highlighted by (Kinzie) Rogers’ 7-6 win over (Azia) Obregon of Emporia (115 weight class), who is highly touted in 6-5A,” Budke said.
Mitch Budke Pin 1:17 Mason Eickmann, Concordia High School.
Mitch Budke Pin 1:40 Tanner Hand, Tonganoxie High School.
Mitch Budke Pin 1:19 Nick Allen, Rock Creek High School.
Mitch Budke Pin 2:30 Eli Schubert, Abilene High School.
