After a 100% clear sky for watching the 97% lunar eclipse, the rest of Friday in the Emporia area could have dangerous numbers – 35 to 40.
Wind gusts that high prompted the National Weather Service to warn a “very high fire danger” exists from late morning through the afternoon. The strong southerly flow will combine with low humidity levels of less than 30 percent.
“Outdoor burning is not recommend,” an advisory for Chase County and points west said.
Beyond that, the weather should be relatively uneventful through Thanksgiving Day. No rain is forecast, with weekend highs expected in the mid to high 50s.
The early outlook for Thanksgiving calls for sunshine and 48 degrees.
