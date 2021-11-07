Inspectors found two violations of federal regulations at the Emporia water treatment plant in early 2020. a new report by an environmental group reveals.
The report by the Environmental Working Group says the Emporia water system has 26 contaminants. Nine of them are within the Environmental Protection Agency's standards, but not those of the EWG.
“Legal does not necessarily equal safe,” the online report says. The group wants the EPA to update contaminant limits, something it says hasn't happened in almost 20 years.
EPA data cited in the report shows Emporia had two “treatment technique violations” between January and March 2020. The summary does not explain exactly what that means, but it notes both were resolved.
Emporia was cited by the state for excessive levels of bromate in the summer of 2017. The city sent a notice to all customers about it at the start of 2018.
The new EWG report says Emporia water currently has 4.41 parts per billion of bromate. The EPA allows 10 parts per billion, but the EWG recommends only 0.1.
The EWG's other concerns with Emporia water involve arsenic, atrazine, chromium, dibromoacetic acid, dichloroacetic acid, nitrate and two kinds of haloacetic acids. Four of those eight have no legal limit from the EPA.
