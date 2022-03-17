Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of articles about local schools’ state basketball success in the 1960s. Author Keith Pickett is a 1966 graduate of Council Grove High School. He spent four years editing various sports magazines and was the co-founder and 26-year director of the St. Louis Shootout high school basketball tournament. He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 and now lives in Winter Garden, Florida.
For a school of only 55 students, the sustained athletic success at Dwight (particularly in basketball) was sometimes hard to believe. I liken it to a "perfect storm" -- a mixture of good genes spread over a decade in a number of kids who were highly talented and motivated athletes, the same gifted coach
(Ralph Rindt) in both basketball and football, parents and townspeople very supportive of the school and its athletic programs, and a strong tradition.
In the last 10 years of Dwight High School’s existence, those combinations produced more than 15 college athletes! Basketball, football, baseball, you name it; they were good at it and they knew it. That confidence -- some would call it cockiness -- blended in with the talent and coaching to make them formidable whether they won the state title or not. I played summer baseball (and a little pickup basketball) for years against the Dwight kids. They knew how to win, and they were blessed with continuous talent and that winning attitude over the last decade.
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in Wichita recognized the Dwight basketball teams with a special display, “The Dwight Dynasty.” The Rockets’ three straight appearances (actually five times in six years) in the Class BB tournament in Dodge City and their two consecutive state championships (1966 and ’67) were singled out at a ceremony honoring former teammates.
The banner year for team success at Dwight was 1965-66 (also my senior year at Council Grove High). In 8-man football, Dwight rolled over all opponents. In fact, under Coach Rindt’s leadership, Dwight incredibly lost only one game in five seasons. The lone defeat – by Wakefield -- was the result of two key starters being benched for disciplinary reasons.
A talented pitcher in baseball, Hal Wright naturally threw the football well as the quarterback of the Rockets’ football juggernaut. His receivers were tall, powerful ends -- junior Skip Vandervoort and senior Darrell Miller -- both frontliners on the Rockets’ basketball team. Splitting time in the backfield were hard-charging senior running back D Moore (younger brother of Eldon Moore, the College of Emporia NAIA All-American) and juniors Alan Peters and Charlie Miller. Junior Bryan Olson, who went on to play at Coffeyville Community College, and sophomore Pete Burton, a future professional bull rider, anchored the Rockets’ interior line, along with junior Ray Lindgren.
Dwight’s domination was due not only to the talent on the field but also to Coach Rindt’s ability to analyze opponents and exploit their defensive weaknesses with a mixture of passing and running. In both sports – football and basketball – Rindt lived up to his growing reputation as a “superb strategist” and “master intimidator.”
Dwight ended the undefeated ’65 football season ranked No. 2 in the state behind unbeaten and powerful No. 1 Elmore from southeastern Kansas. Since there were no state playoffs in those days, the two school communities decided to create their own “state championship” showdown after receiving permission from the KSHSAA. The Rockets hosted Elmore on a Thursday night after the regular season was over, and hundreds of people from all over the area came to witness it, lining the field several deep.
The Elmore team had driven in early and were lounging around the gymnasium before the school day was over; apparently they made disparaging, even vulgar, remarks to Dwight students who were gathering for a pep rally. When the game started, Elmore fumbled on the first play from scrimmage. Dwight recovered and immediately scored. On the next possession, Elmore lost the ball and Dwight quickly scored again. Then Dwight held them on downs and pushed in another score. That scene kept repeating itself, and before long, Elmore was five touchdowns behind, and the first quarter wasn’t even over yet. During the season, Elmore had never trailed an opponent…..but now they folded and just plain gave up. Halftime score was 42-0. Remembering what had happened in the gym, in addition to the unpleasant remarks made by the Elmore coach in statewide newspapers that week and to Coach Rindt personally at halftime, Dwight’s starters and reserves kept pounding and pounding their opponent. Final score: Dwight 100, Elmore 7.
Then came basketball……Led by Hal Wright, the Dwight Rockets went undefeated (26-0), capping the season by winning the Class BB state championship at Dodge City, where they defeated Ford (by 24), Paxico and Gove. In Dwight’s 62-56 title-game victory over Gove, the Rockets had to overcome Bob Randall, the do-everything player who went on to play freshman basketball and varsity baseball for Kansas State, then became a Major League infielder for the Minnesota Twins.
In addition to a prolific offense, Dwight scored many buckets off the 2-2-1 zone press made famous by legendary UCLA Coach John Wooden. In fact, Coach Rindt had sat down privately with Coach Wooden at a coaches’ clinic before coming to Dwight in the fall of 1962. Rindt received first-hand pointers on Wooden’s philosophy on how to conduct the effective full-court press and how to practice it. Normally a man-to-man defensive team, the Rockets would run through those zone-press drills at every practice and then unleash it on an opponent at the appropriate time.
Even though a tiny school, Dwight so impressed folks in Dodge City at the ’66 Class BB state tournament that they were invited to participate the next January in the prestigious Dodge City Tournament of Champions, along with two of the state’s biggest schools, from Wichita and Kansas City. The Rockets handled Class AA Independence, 60-56, in the opening round, then lost by 17 to Class AA power Shawnee Mission North and by 15 to Class AA host Dodge City in the third-place game. Wichita East, the state’s largest school (enrollment of over 3,200), defeated Shawnee Mission North (2,240 students) in the ’67 Dodge City title game.
Behind several talented juniors and 6-5 All-State senior center Skip Vandervoort, a long-armed shot blocker who could dunk with ease, the Rockets repeated their basketball state-title win in 1967 (26-2 record) with a 13-point victory over Burden Central after defeating Isabel and Denison in the first two games. Vandervoort averaged 23 points in his six state-tournament games in 1966 and ’67. Reflecting the depth and work ethic of the Dwight program, the Rockets during that period won 56 consecutive junior-varsity games.
Dwight probably should have made it three state titles in a row in ’68 because of their scoring balance, experienced depth with seven seniors who had played a lot over two seasons, and a talented, rapidly developing center in 6-4 Rod Morgan. But Coach Rindt had moved on to another coaching/teaching job after compiling a 71-3 varsity record in his last three seasons; without Rindt, the Rockets unfortunately were upset, 47-46, by Deerfield in the state quarterfinals.
At the end of that school year, Dwight High School was forced to close – and I do mean unwillingly forced – as a result of state-mandated school-district unification, and the students came to Council Grove High. Ironically, with a few exceptions in the first three or four years after unification, the unbelievable talent pool that Dwight had for its last 10 years (1958-68) quickly dried up.
Had there been statewide baseball competition for small high schools in those days, Dwight might have been the state champion in that sport, too. For such a small community, their summer baseball program was second to none. They often dominated youth leagues that included teams from parts of three different counties: Morris, Lyon and Wabaunsee. The Little League baseball program was directed for years by Hal Wright’s father, a rural mail carrier.
Dwight’s tremendously successful high school basketball/football coach, McPherson College graduate Ralph Rindt, then led much-larger Junction City High to its first and only state basketball title in 1970, just two years after Dwight High had closed. Junction City’s average margin of victory was 13 points as the Jays defeated Haysville Campus, Topeka Highland Park and Coffeyville to win the Class 4A tournament held in Emporia. The next season (1971) Rindt directed the Jays back into the state tournament, beating Kansas City Bishop Ward by 15 in the quarterfinals before losing the semifinal showdown in overtime to champion Salina Central (led by spectacular player Nino Samuel) and the third-place game to Kansas City Sumner.
Even though Rindt (a native of Woodbine, Kan.) stepped away from coaching after the ’72 season, the respect basketball folks had for him was evident. In 1977 he was asked to coach in a statewide high school All-Star game in Topeka; the other head coach was longtime college mentor Gene Nolan, whose St. Benedict’s team from Atchison had won the NAIA national tournament in ’67.
A hog farmer between Dwight and Junction City, Ralph Rindt tragically was killed in a single-vehicle accident in his pickup truck during icy road conditions just a few years later.
