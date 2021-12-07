TOPEKA – Parker Leeds scored 16 and Jacob Ortega added eight, but it was another tough night in the state’s capital city as the Emporia High boys basketball team fell to Washburn Rural 65-34 on Tuesday.
The Junior Blues (1-1) shot 55% (24 of 44) from the floor while holding the Spartans (0-2) to just 33% (12 of 36) along with 16 turnovers.
Emporia head coach Beau Welch said he thought the difference in the game was his team’s struggle to sustain quality trips on both ends of the floor.
“I thought we had some good possessions, especially early, but we weren’t able to carry that through and continue to play that way at both ends,” he said.
The Spartans got off to a good start, scoring first and then going up 9-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Unfortunately for them, the advantage wouldn’t last for long and things started to snowball from there.
“We broke down at the end of the first quarter and went from being up one to now down eight,” Welch said. “We kind of broke down systematically. We gave up a couple baskets and then offensively we kind of panicked a little bit and got away from what we were doing well. We got down eight and then just really struggled to regain any of that the rest of the night.”
The quarter-by-quarter scores remained fairly consistent as the Junior Blues outscored the Spartans 18-10, 19-9, 13-7 and 15-8 en route to the 31-point win.
With each of Emporia’s first two opponents shooting over 50%, Welch said that indicated to him that the defense had a lot of work to do.
“When we break down, it’s a big breakdown,” Welch said. “We’re not able to carry that momentum and carry what we’re doing through to push it into halftime and push through. In the second half, I thought we came out with a little bit of energy, but as soon as the other team regroups, it’s hard for us to sustain it.”
Welch said that many of the things that this team needs to better are the things that come with maturity and experience, something that this year’s squad doesn’t have much of.
“We’ve had about four or five veteran teams in a row where we did not have to teach so many things early in the year because our guys were in tune, we were already doing it,” he said. “With this bunch, it’s so much different because there is so much going on, everything that you can think about in a basketball game.”
To be fair, though, the Spartans have played against a pair of teams with a great deal of talent and experience. Welch said he thought Washburn Rural’s defense put Emporia in difficult positions, making it hard to find the right opportunities to score.
“I thought they really locked us up and schematically did a great job of keeping us contained to the perimeter and really making us struggle to get shots,” he said. “For us, it’s about figuring out, how do we get shots? How do we do it without having force things that lead to some bad turnovers?”
UP NEXT
The road ahead doesn’t get much easier for the Spartans as they will host Seaman in their home opener on Friday. The Vikings are 1-1 and knocked off Topeka West 69-59 on Tuesday, the same Topeka West team that beat Washburn Rural last Friday.
“Seaman, I think they’re one of the best teams in our league, I really do,” Welch said. “ … I think they’ve got three of the better players in our league that they return from last year. They’ve got a really nice squad.”
But right now, for Emporia, the focus is less on who the opponent is and more about what it can do as a team to improve night in and night out.
“For us, it’s about coming in tomorrow and figuring out a way to get better, coming in Thursday and figuring out a way to get better and then putting it on the floor on Friday and trying to compete then have a chance to win a game,” Welch said.
WASHBURN RURAL 65, EMPORIA 34
Emporia – 10; 9; 7; 8; – 34
Washburn Rural – 18; 19; 13; 15; – 65
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Leeds 16 (6-13), Ortega 8 (3-8), Stewart 5 (1-4), Rech 3 (1-3), Hess 2 (1-2).
Washburn Rural – Morris 15 (5-8), Bachelor 12 (5-14), Kidd 9 (3-6), Durst 5 (2-3), Hanks 5 (1-1), Hirschi 5 (2-4), Howard 4 (2-2), JC Heim 4 (1-1), Hayes 2 (1-1), Ja. Heim 2 (1-1), Ross 2 (1-1).
