Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bill sponsored by a local lawmaker to create a new memorial on the statehouse grounds.
Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, was the main sponsor of the Gold Star Families memorial bill. A permanent monument will be placed outside the Capitol along the Veterans Walk.
A statement from Kelly's office Friday said she directed the Governor's Military Council “to explore the process to install a permanent monument and to spearhead the for the Gold Star Memorial Fundraising Committee.”
Longbine said in February that he introduced the bill as a member of that council. His district includes Junction City and Fort Riley, as well as Emporia. It passed both the House and Senate unanimously.
Longbine hopes the new 44-inch-tall monument will be erected sometime this year. It will be funded through donations to the committee, with no public money used.
