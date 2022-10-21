1st quarter: Junction City 6, Emporia 3. Emporia started the evening with the ball and drove down the field as Alex Allemang kicked a 36-yard field goal to give Emporia an early 3-0 lead. It took Junction City just three plays to respond with a 91-yard touchdown pass from Xavion Felton to Malijah Byers as the EHS defender went for the interception but came up empty, leaving Byers with an open field to run. The extra point was blocked. Emporia was driving as the quarter ended.
2nd quarter: Emporia 21, Junction City 19. There was plenty of offense in the second quarter. Emporia missed a long field goal attempt to begin the quarter. But their defense forced Junction City to punt and Fred Jackson drove the Spartans down the field and found Sheldon Stewart for a 12-yard touchdown pass to give Emporia a 10-6 lead with 6:20 to play. It was back and forth from there. The Blue Jays responded with a 51-yard score and missed the two-point conversion, but regained a two-point lead. Emporia answered with a 58-yard pass as Jackson found an open Jalyn King down the sideline for a touchdown. EHS converted the two-point conversion to take an 18-12 lead with 3:16 to play. Junction City scored in the final minute with a 28-yard touchdown pass to take a one-point lead, but Allemang made a 40-yard field goal to give Emporia a 21-19 halftime lead into the half.
