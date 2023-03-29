Emporia High School head football coach Keaton Tuttle resigned from his teaching and coaching duties on Wednesday.
Tuttle, who has been the Spartans head coach for the last two years and was an assistant for five before that, has accepted an assisting coaching position at the college level.
“It’s been a tough decision,” Tuttle said. “I’ve loved my time here and it's a special place for me. But I've been given an opportunity to coach in college and it's something I’ve wanted to do my entire life and I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”
Tuttle said the administration at Emporia High School has been supportive and the decision to move on was his.
“I know there’s going to be people who think that I was forced out, and that's not the case at all,” Tuttle said. “I had very supportive talks with our administration here. At the end of the day, it's an opportunity for something I’ve wanted to do forever. I told our guys here if you want something for yourself and work hard to get to those points, don't be afraid to take a chance and I told them I've got to take my own advice and go after a lifelong dream of my own.”
Tuttle said he is grateful for his time in Emporia.
“I don't know if I can put it into words,” Tuttle said. “I loved my time here and it’s a special place for me. This is only the second place I’ve lived for an extended period of time other than home and college. We had our ups and downs and that’s not lost on me. But there are incredible kids here and incredible people in our building at the high school and I couldn't be luckier to coach with the guys that I've coached with. I’ve had great mentors here who taught me a lot and I wouldn't be where I'm headed without them.”
