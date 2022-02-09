EDMOND, OKLA. – The Emporia State baseball team closed the Edmond First Pitch Tournament with a win and a loss earlier this week.
Emporia State 3, Southwestern Oklahoma State 2
The Hornets used a three-run fifth inning to beat Southwestern Oklahoma State 3-2 on Monday.
Javier Pena doubled in the top of the fifth to score Blake Carroll and Sam Chaput. Pena later scored when Lukas Rich grounded out to second base.
The Bulldogs scored on a solo home run by JC Reed in the bottom of the fourth and a bases-loaded walk to Brooks Red in the bottom of the eighth.
Peyton Carson started on the mound for Emporia State and pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four. Jarrett Seaton picked up the win in relief, giving up a run on three hits, a walk and seven strikeouts in four innings. Carl Aikman gave up one hit in the ninth to get the save.
The Hornets collected nine total hits, including three from Carroll.
Oklahoma Baptist 9, Emporia State 0
Emporia State’s offense was held to five hits in a 9-0 loss to Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday.
The Bison scored three in the bottom of the third, two in the sixth and four in the eighth while picking up 11 hits.
Hornet starter Jared Kengott took the loss in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Braden Meek gave up a hit and a walk in 1 2/3 innings. Cade Barton pitched the sixth and allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two. Noah Geekie allowed four runs on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts in two innings.
Sam Chaput and TJ Racherbaumer led Emporia State with two hits apiece while Kadyn Williams had one.
The Hornets are now 2-1 on the year. They will open at home with a doubleheader against Colorado State-Pueblo at 1 p.m. Friday.
