The weekend weather forecast is one that singer James Taylor could appreciate. We could see both fire and rain.
Whether or not there’s fire depends on everyone in Emporia area being careful. The National Weather Service has put Chase and Lyon Counties in a Fire Weather Watch Saturday from 12:00-6:00 p.m.
“Fires that get out of control will spread rapidly with wind gusts up to 40 mph,” a briefing from Topeka said.
Sustained winds are expected to reach 26 miles per hour in Emporia, joined by a relative humidity as low as 24%.
“Outdoor burning is not recommended,” an advisory added.
Yet there’s a 40% chance for rain at the same time, due to a passing cold front. It could bring severe thunderstorms to Topeka and Ottawa, but Emporia is not an area of concern for that.
Rain also is forecast for Sunday afternoon. But things now are more complex concerning Monday morning.
The NWS forecast rain could be mixed with snow from 12:00-4:00 a.m. It could turn to freezing rain after that, with snow and freezing rain possible until 10 a.m. The wintry mix should end by noon.
