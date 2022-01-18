The first three games of the 2022 Flint Hills Shootout are in the books as the tournament tipped off at White Auditorium Monday afternoon.
On the boys side, No. 3 Mission Valley upended Northern Heights 61-49, putting the Vikings into the semifinals against No. 2 Lyndon, which beat No. 7 Central Heights 74-25. That semifinal matchup will be at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Mission Valley and Central Heights will play in the consolation bracket at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
No. 1 Osage City versus No. 8 Chase County is the only boys game scheduled for Tuesday and will start at 6 p.m. No. 4 Council Grove automatically advanced past No. 5 West Franklin and will play the winner between the Indians and the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
In girls action, No. 3 Mission Valley beat No. 6 Chase County 39-26. The Vikings moved into the championship bracket with the victory and will play No. 2 Northern Heights in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs are slated to play No. 7 West Franklin at 3 p.m. Thursday.
No. 4 Central Heights will meet No. 5 Osage City at 3 p.m. on Tuesday followed by No. 1 Council Grove squaring off with No. 8 Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. The winners of those two games will play in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday while the losers will play in the consolation bracket at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
