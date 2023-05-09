The USD 253 Board of Education approved the contingent sale of the former Maynard Building to the Emporia Area Chamber Foundation on April 26, with the help of local real estate agency Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate. Following the sale, a reader reached out to The Gazette about a possible conflict of interest in the sale of the building.
The concern stemmed from the relationship between USD 253 Director of Student Services, Tara Glades, and the CBERE Designated Seller’s Agent assigned to the Maynard Building sale, Marc Glades — who are married.
However, both USD 253 and CBERE say the concern is unfounded.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, the USD 253 Board of Education selected CBERE “for their expertise and experience in commercial real estate to guide the district through the sale of the Maynard property,” the district said in a statement.
As previously reported by The Gazette, board members said Coldwell Banker stood out, not only for its proposed marketing tactics but also for its experience in commercial real estate.
“I liked what Coldwell Banker wrote, specifically about unique marketing and a virtual tour,” board member Jeremy Dorsey said. “And I looked at some of the prior businesses that they have done business with and some of them seem fairly large and somewhat comparable in terms of … size of the property and the cost.”
Board member Art Gutierrez said he also liked Coldwell Banker’s position on what the former Maynard Building could do for the community.
“They mentioned in the document about ‘we want to do what’s best for the community,’ Gutierrez said. “And so, I’m not concerned so much about getting the top dollar for that facility, but I want it to be, hopefully, used in the best way for our community.”
Following the selection of CBERE, owner Jaime Sauder said Marc Glades was designated the Designated Seller’s Agent position due to his strong track record.
“Marc’s capacity is as a Designated Seller’s Agent,” Sauder said. “This essentially means that the District elected to use CBERE as its agency and as Supervising Broker I designated Marc as their agent to the exclusion of all other agents in the firm.”
Sauder himself functions as the Transaction Broker in the sale, stating that he is a “neutral party and can advise my agent in the various matters of a transaction. This form of agency is necessary so that I can also supervise/advise other agents in my firm in the event they were representing a buyer who was interested in the property.”
“Marc was chosen because of his strong track record in listing and selling commercial real estate in Emporia which includes and is not limited to: 1004 E. 12th Ave. (Mr. Goodcents), 2210 Industrial Rd (formerly AT&T), and 1301 Chestnut St. (formerly Birch Telecom),” Sauder added. “When we list a property using designated agency, we become a fiduciary for that owner/seller, meaning that what is best for the owner/seller, is what becomes the best for us. We do not serve our own interests.”
Sauder said the relationship between the Glades’ was not a factor in the decision made during the selection process.
“We were never asked about any of our agents being related to District employees,” he said. “I don’t believe there is any conflict here whatsoever.”
USD 253 agreed, also stating that the conflict of interest does not exist.
“As an employee of the district, Mrs. Tara Glades is not in any way involved with the Maynard property or the sale of the property,” the district stated. “With that in mind, the district does not believe that a conflict of interest exists for this real estate sale. The district takes any and all financial transactions seriously and does its due diligence in making decisions that are in the best interest of the students and staff of Emporia Public Schools as well as the community of Emporia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.