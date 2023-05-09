IMG_5492.jpg

A Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate sign hangs outside the former Maynard Building.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The USD 253 Board of Education approved the contingent sale of the former Maynard Building to the Emporia Area Chamber Foundation on April 26, with the help of local real estate agency Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate. Following the sale, a reader reached out to The Gazette about a possible conflict of interest in the sale of the building.

The concern stemmed from the relationship between USD 253 Director of Student Services, Tara Glades, and the CBERE Designated Seller’s Agent assigned to the Maynard Building sale, Marc Glades — who are married.

