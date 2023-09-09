The Emporia High School volleyball team went 4-0 en route to a first place finish at the Valley Center Tournament on Saturday.
Emporia played Andale in its opening match and lost the first set 15-25, but won the next two 25-16, 25-22 to take the first match. It then swept Salina Central 25-11, 25-20 to advance to the semifinals.
Just like in their first match of the day, the Lady Spartans lost the first set to host Valley Center in the semifinals, 19-25, but won the next two 26-24, 25-16 to advance to the final. Emporia swept Kapaun 25-19, 25-23 to win the tournament.
Emporia (13-1) will head to Salina South for a triangular with Topeka West on Thursday, Sept. 14.
