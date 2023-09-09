EHS VB at Valley Center

The Emporia High School volleyball team after winning the Valley Center Tournament on Saturday.

 Lindsey Herfkens/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School volleyball team went 4-0 en route to a first place finish at the Valley Center Tournament on Saturday.

Emporia played Andale in its opening match and lost the first set 15-25, but won the next two 25-16, 25-22 to take the first match. It then swept Salina Central 25-11, 25-20 to advance to the semifinals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.