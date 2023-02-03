The Emporia High School boys basketball team got off to a fast start but fell to Washburn Rural in Topeka on Friday night.

“We're really close to competing with the best teams,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “But for a two-and-a-half-minute stretch late in the third quarter, they got every rebound. They just out-toughed us and that was the defining stretch of the game. I told them that's something that we can control and if we're going to lose games moving forward, it needs to be things that aren’t in our power.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.