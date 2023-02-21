If you have been to an Emporia High School boys basketball game this season where Aiden Skiles has gotten into the game, chances are you have heard the crowd roar.
The story of how he got on the team is a unique one.
Skiles had not played basketball since middle school. He tried out for the middle school team in seventh grade and was one of just two players who got cut. He then lost interest in the sport until his sophomore year of high school when he would play outside of school with friends.
Head coach Lee Baldwin, who teaches physical education at Emporia High School, said Skiles came to him the first week of school about being an office aid this year. That made an impression on Baldwin on the type of person Skiles is.
But it’s when Baldwin saw Skiles dunk a basketball during PE that he approached Skiles about joining the team. Skiles felt it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“He told me out of his 10 years of being a head coach, I was the first one he tried to recruit that wasn’t already playing basketball,” Skiles said. “At that point, it would have been a missed opportunity if I didn’t play because to hear him say that was special to me.”
Skiles has only gotten into a handful of games so far this season, having scored two points against Wichita Trinity in the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Dec. 10 and three against Topeka High on Feb. 10. But the roar of the crowd each time is telling of the kind of kid Skiles is.
“When he comes into the game, our entire student section and crowd go nuts for him,” Baldwin said. “They don’t do that unless he’s a great kid and does everything the right way. I’m really happy for him and he deserves that.”
For Skiles, these are memories he will never forget.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Skiles said. “When I scored my first basket in the Wichita Trinity game, that’s something I’ll never forget because the whole gym went crazy.”
Skiles’ main sport is baseball, having played the sport since he was five or six. He plays left field for the Spartans and hopes to pitch this spring. He did wrestling and track in eighth grade and was on the swim team last year. He swam in three different events at the league meet and was on a relay team that was close to a state consideration time.
But Skiles wanted to try something new this year, and he’s glad he did.
“If I would have stuck with swimming, I would have been back at league this year and might have even gone to state,” Skiles said. “But I was given a chance to try something new and I’m glad I did because I have definitely noticed this experience has made me a better person.”
Skiles noted he only really knew one person on the team, Drew Hess, prior to this year. But he has made a lot of new friends over the last few months.
“Fitting in has been awesome,” Skiles said. “We’re all a family. The only guy I really knew before was Drew because we went to preschool and played baseball together growing up. I’ve known of everyone else but was never really friends with them. But being on the team has allowed me to connect with them a lot more and build friendships that I didn’t know were there.”
Baldwin said that Skiles has fit right in with a group that has mostly been playing together for a few years.
“The guys respect him a lot and he’s enjoyed being a part of it and making some new friends,” Baldwin said. “He’s a great worker and asks a lot of questions. Guys like him are invaluable and I’m glad he’s here.”
Skiles said he plans to attend Pratt Community College and enroll in their Wildlife Outfitting & Operations program, hoping to be “a game warden, or something along those lines.” He also hopes to play baseball there.
But for right now, Skiles is hoping to make more memories on the basketball court with his favorite coach.
“I’ve told this to several people, including my parents,” Skiles said. “Out of every coach I’ve ever had in any sport, dating all the way back to little league, he has been by far the best coach that I’ve ever played under. There’s just something about him and we just connect really well.”
As for Baldwin? He had high praise for Skiles.
“There is nobody in our school that I respect more than Aiden,” Baldwin said. “He does everything the right way and is a phenomenal kid.”
