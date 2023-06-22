The Emporia Rec major baseball division is for boys about to enter fifth or sixth grade.
The team, sponsored by Michelin, is coached by Eric Rinehart, who has been coaching baseball for about 15 years.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 1:44 am
“I love being with the kids and coaching baseball,” Rinehart said. “It’s great to watch them learn the game and progress from the beginning of the summer to where they are now. That’s why I do this.”
Rinehart coached his kids when they were younger, but he enjoyed doing it so much that he decided to stick with it even after they got older. This is his second year coaching in Emporia and he has just two kids returning from last year’s team, so this is mostly a new group and he enjoys seeing the kids grow as players as the summer progresses.
“Sometimes it’s the little things like watching them throw from shortstop to first base,” Rinehart said. “At the beginning of the summer, some of them could barely make that throw. But now they can get it there. We have a great group of kids who want to learn.”
Even though Rinehart has been coaching for as long as he has, everyone needs help. He is grateful to have a supportive group of parents to help out.
“We have a good group of parents that are very supportive and have helped with practices, and that’s very helpful,” Rinehart said.
After the t-ball and machine pitch levels, the Emporia Rec Center offers minor baseball and pigtail softball for third and fourth graders before moving up to the major baseball or ponytail softball levels. There is also a junior baseball level for seventh through ninth graders.
Regardless of the level, Rinehart feels the program is great to give kids opportunities to learn something new.
“It’s great that Emporia has this program,” Rinehart said. “The kids don’t have to be driven to Topeka or wherever to go play. They can play right here in Emporia and I’m glad to volunteer my time and help out with it.”
