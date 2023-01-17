EMPORIA — The Flint Hills League basketball tournament, known as the FHL Shoot Out, began this week at White Auditorium. The Chase County High School Lady Bulldogs and Northern Heights High School Lady Cats were in play yesterday.
Northern Heights was defeated by Council Grove High School, 20-31. The Lady Cats fell to 4-5 and play Central Heights (lost to Mission Valley 21-50) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
