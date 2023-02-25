The Emporia State men’s basketball team defeated Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle 86-64 at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon.
The game was close through much of the first half, with Emporia State up by one before embarking on a 9-0 run with 12:57 to play. Three straight layups from Owen Long, Mason Thiessen and Alijah Comithier made it a 20-13 Hornet lead before Long connected on a 3-pointer to make it a 10-point game.
Washburn responded with its longest run of the afternoon, a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to four. After a Gage McGuire layup and Comithier free throw, the Ichabods ripped off another 6-0 run to make it a one-point game with 3:35 to play. Emporia State would lead 34-32 going into the half.
But the Hornet offense woke up in a big way in the second half, putting 52 points on the board to pull away and secure the win. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt (two) and Long combined to connect for three 3-pointers in a 1:11 span to turn a five-point advantage into a 12-point one. Washburn wouldn’t get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
“I thought our intensity picked up,” head coach Craig Doty said. “We had no offense rebound in the first half and we had given up 12, which is a problem. They had way too many second chances and we only gave up a couple in the second half. I thought our energy with the toughness stats made all the difference.”
Long led four Emporia scorers in double figures with 26 points. Kaden Evans added 13 points, Comithier netted 12 and Mayoum Buom had 10.
Emporia State concludes the regular season with a 21-7 record and 15-7 in the MIAA. Doty is glad about where the team is at but knows there’s more work to be done.
“We weren’t sure what the team would look like,” Doty said. “We were picked to finish fifth in the preseason poll and I thought that was gracious. We lost 75% of our scoring from last year so I feel like we are at the point where defense matters so much and we’ve had a lot of guys step up as leaders. I had no idea we’d be able to kind of keep this thing rolling and we’re in a good spot. But we’re not satisfied and have a lot of work to do.”
The conference tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City begins Wednesday, March 1. Emporia State will be the No. 4 seed and play fifth-seeded Lincoln in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 3 at noon.
