The MIAA has announced its academic awards for transfers and newcomers during the 2021-22 school year. Emporia State had 70 new student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom during the past academic year.
Freshmen baseball player Ryan Sauter and freshman women's tennis player Paige Stranghoner each had a 4.00 GPA to earn the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. Sauter is a mathematics major from Olathe, Kan. while Stranghoner is a health and human performance major form Wichita, Kan. An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Hornet catcher and MIAA Baseball Freshman of the Year TJ Racherbaumer from Hermann, Mo. has a 3.69 GPA in physical education to earn MIAA Scholar-Athlete status. A Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
A total of 70 Hornets earned MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Including the returners that were announced following each sports season Emporia State had 336 MIAA Academic Honor Roll awards, 25 MIAA Scholar-Athletes and 16 MIAA Academic Excellence Awards.
A full list of honorees can be found at https://esuhornets.com/news/2022/6/24/general-miaa-announces-academic-awards-for-newcomers.aspx.
