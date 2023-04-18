The Emporia High School softball team dropped a pair of games at the McPherson quad on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans opened the afternoon against Derby and fell 15-0. They played Louisburg in game two and lost 14-3.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 2:10 am
There were some positives that head coach Annie Rockley saw.
“Ryane Howe came up clutch in two situations and moved our runners,” Rockley said. “She was given the signal to bunt in both those situations and was able to reach safely to first one time. It was clear to me she was confident and wanted to get the job done, and that is exactly what I want to see more out of all my players.”
Kaylee Reimer hit her first home run of the season in the second game, and Rockley is excited to see what she will continue to do.
“Reimer had another good day at the plate and on the bases, and was even able to hit her first home run of the season,” Rockley said. “I’m very proud of her leadership and am excited to see what else she does for us this season.”
Emporia (1-9) will have their first home games of the season on Friday, April 21 when they host Manhattan at Peter Pan Park.
