Some time back I wrote about what I saw as a substitute teacher.
I brought forward the fact that cell phones in our schools was flat-out nuts. I witnessed them being abused and detracting from social life, appreciation of the world, ability to learn and they were just junk with regards to social development of our young from what I was seeing.
Don’t ask me for my clinical review or my statistical analysis, because I didn’t do that. I just watched. I think that anyone would come to the same conclusion upon watching this happen all over the country.
It is the little things that stand out as to how these insidious, mind-addicting machines have taken over. It is kind of like the 1950s movie “The Body Snatchers” when monsters would take over our brains upon people going to sleep.
Have you noticed the little things that have abducted our young?
At one time, we used to see some social interaction of kids getting together to “drag” Commercial. One time we went to the Hay’s House to eat decades ago and we could not get across the street due to teenagers dragging the main street. This is now gone. I am not saying that dragging the main street is a great thing, but it did get kids out of the house. I challenge you to think about what cell phones have changed.
One time I took my niece in California to dinner with two of her friends. When we sat for dinner, I noticed them texting. I was shocked that they were texting each other right at the table. Upon noticing this, I told them that one more text of any kind and they could pay the bill as I would leave. Would you believe that I got push back and rolling of eyes for such an antiquated directive?
Even worse are reports of a huge suicide rate increase among young girls due to the ever-present pressures from the social media sites.
I guess that I have always been a “fly in the ointment.” This was even the case while I was an administrator at ESU for 40 years.
Due to being one of the last administrators with tenure, I could at times say things that others’ might not have considered “politically correct.” I guess that this background inspired me to get an appointment to talk to the Emporia School Board. I really appreciated them allowing me to talk to them. They never gave me the impression that as a lowly sub or that my idea was not worthy of their time. So I made an appointment to talk to them about how cell phones should be banned from the classrooms.
I actually had a few folks after the meeting comment to me that they appreciated the thoughts that I presented.
Something happened, because the next I knew we banned cell phones to be out during class. This was just great to my way of thinking. Probably not due to me, but I felt good about this new policy.
But the moment the bell rang at school one saw the darn things out again all over the place.
As time went by, I began reading about lots of places that were finding that they had to take positive action against student use of cell phones. Many countries like France and China prohibit them from coming to school at all. While this might fly in the face of parents who want their kids to have them at school; look what a district right in the middle of Silicon Valley in California has done! I have copied this from their paper:
“San Mateo High School administrators have instituted a new policy to lock up students’ cell phones. Each school day, nearly 1,700 students place their devices in a Yondr pouch that closes with a proprietary lock,” reports NBC News. “School administrators unlock them at the end of the day.”
The goal is to help students focus on the teacher and other students. From the report: While administrators and teachers say they have already noticed a positive effect on students, the policy has elicited mixed reactions from researchers who argue its long-term effectiveness. Devices remain in the student’s possession, but they aren’t able to access them, the school said. The program was funded with a $20,000 grant. The pouches have been assigned to students at no cost, but losing one will cost the high-schoolers a $25 replacement fee.
Some technology experts feel the new policy is a step in the right direction and will curb distraction in the classroom.
”Taking cell phones out of the classroom is a no-brainer,” said Calvin Newport, a professor of computer science at Georgetown University.
Students tend to perform worse when they have access to network connectivity in the classroom, he said.
”The ability to be free of distraction and concentrate on things is increasingly valuable, so it’s a good general function of our schools to be a place where our students get trained to keeping their concentration on one thing at a time,” he added.
While many researchers have focused on the benefits of cutting out devices from the classroom, others worry about taking away something young people depend on.
Larry Rosen, a research psychologist at California State University, said young people constantly check their phones to alleviate anxiety. They are anxious about staying on top of things, and that anxiety will build up if they are forced to ditch the devices cold turkey, he added. Taking away phones doesn’t work for everyone, he argues. Instead, he believes “technology breaks” are a much happier medium.
Usually, I don’t get a reply from any of my op-eds by those mentioned. In fact, I was going to do one on my failures to get any responses over the years right now. But, instead, a friend sent me the above article and I was inspired to write this.
What a grand idea to “lock them up” by the San Mateo schools.
I wonder how much more effective to promote development and learning would it be if part of the $78 million that may be spent on our schools might be if we to “locked’ em up.” This policy still allows students to have their phone at school, but they cannot waste time on them while there.
I say, lock ‘em up!
