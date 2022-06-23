Eight Emporia High School golfers – five boys and three girls – competed at the Kansas Junior Golf Tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Thursday afternoon.
Golfers competed within their age groups – either 13-15 or 16+. Nolan Jacob won the boys 13-15 age group by four strokes with a score of 73. Will Walker and Hudson Sauder finished tied for fourth with an 81. Jared Johnson placed 10th.
Caden Massey finished sixth in the boys 16+ group with a 74.
For the girls, Avary Eckert finished third in the 16+ group with an 84 and Olivia Eckert took fourth after carding an 85.
Elise Eckert took second in the 13-15 age group after shooting a 91.
