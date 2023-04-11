The Emporia High School girls soccer team fell to Manhattan on Tuesday night, 6-0.
“We had several opportunities to score on the counter,” head coach Oscar Macias said. “There were a lot of encouraging signs tonight from several players being asked to step up. We just had too many unforced errors to have to make up for. But those will become less and less frequent as this team matures.”
