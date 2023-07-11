The Emporia 16’s baseball team played a trio of games this week, prevailing in two of the three contests.
On Tuesday, the 10-14 squad squared off against the Capital City Monarchs, losing to the 15 U team 8-4.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 1:03 am
The Emporia 16’s baseball team played a trio of games this week, prevailing in two of the three contests.
On Tuesday, the 10-14 squad squared off against the Capital City Monarchs, losing to the 15 U team 8-4.
“Some costly errors and walks extended the innings on Tuesday, which proved costly,” said Emporia head coach Anthony Markowitz in a text message.
Emporia jumped out quickly, dropping three runs on the Monarchs in the first frame but only scored once more in the final inning, ultimately committing four errors and issuing six walks. However, they recorded nine strikeouts to Capital City’s eight and nearly matched the Monarchs’ hit total, amassing nine to their opponent’s 10, three of them doubles. Shortstop Owen Ruge went 3-4 at the plate, logging one of those doubles.
Emporia played a doubleheader Monday against the Knights (George), picking up the win in both games. The 16’s 6-1 victory in the first contest comprised 10 hits — to the Knights’ four — including two doubles from pitcher Andrew Ruxton. Catcher Madden Seidl was 2-2 with the bat, contributing two RBIs. Ruxton’s stat line from the mound read nine strikeouts, two walks and zero earned runs.
In game two, Emporia broke loose in the fourth inning, scoring nine runs and closing the deal. Center fielder Max Rusco swung the bat well, collecting three hits in four trips to the batters box and driving in one run and crossing the plate twice.
“I think we competed well for the most part in our three games this week,” Markowitz said. “Going two of three in those games was a positive. We handled adversity decently in those three games, which is a positive.”
He said the games marked a breakthrough in offensive aggressiveness — their bats went 28-83, registering a collective average of .337. And discipline? Emporia only struck out 13 times for a 15% strikeout rate.
“We were able to get guys some experience and put into situations which should help us moving forward, if our guys are able to grow from those situations,” he said.
Markowitz said he’d like to be on the other side of .500, but roster consistency has been a challenge.
“We had a mix-match of guys on our roster for multiple games, and I believe we made the most out of what we got.”
He knows there is room for improvement but is confident the players will rise to the occasion and make it happen.
“Our coaches have expectations for our guys to continue to grow and get better, and we believe our kids will work and do what it takes to make strides in the offseasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.