An Emporia town hall meeting on Kansas redistricting finally has a location.
The combined House and Senate Committees on Redistricting announced Wednesday that Emporia State University will host the meeting next Tuesday evening. It will occur at the Memorial Union-Veterans Hall of Honor from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
But don't expect any lawmakers to attend the meeting in person. A statement from the Kansas Legislative Research Department said they will “attend virtually.”
Audio and video equipment will be set up for people who want to comment in person. Virtual testimony is welcome as well.
Similar town halls will take place Tuesday at the same time in Great Bend, Liberal and McPherson. The committee notes testimony from all of them may be combined.
People who want to speak at the hearing must notify the KLRD by Monday afternoon. To do so, call 785-296-3181 or email redistricting@krld.ks.gov.
The hearings are part of the process to redraw congressional, state house and state senate lines based on the 2020 census. All testimony in Emporia must relate to the first congressional district and the legislative seats within that district.
