The Emporia State softball team earned a split in their final doubleheader of the season on Saturday against Washburn in Topeka. The Hornets won game one 4-2 and fell 3-1 in nine innings in the second game.
Game One
Ari Cordova had three RBI as the Hornets took a 4-2 win in the matinee.
Cordova led off the second with a home run to give Emporia State a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Alexis Dial was hit by a pitch with one out. Roni Raines then laid down a perfect bunt in front of the plate and beat it out to put runners on first and second. Abbey Ward followed with a single to right to make it 2-0.
Washburn tied it in the fourth inning. After three straight singles loaded the bases a walk by Kaylee Wagner forced in the first run. Marrit Mead then hit a ball to left field that scored a run but Lexi Williams was able to get a force out at third and Gracie Rabe was able to get a fly out and ground out to end the inning and keep any more runs from coming across.
Ward led off the top of the sixth with a walk for the Hornets and went to third on a double by Josie Harrison. Cordova then delivered a triple to right center to score both runners and give Emporia State a 4-2 lead.
Rabe got two ground outs to start the seventh before a single and an error put runners on second and third. Dial then snagged a line drive in center field for the final out.
Cordova went two for three with a homer, a triple, three RBI and a run scored. Ward was 1-for-1 with a stolen base, RBI and run scored. Rabe went the distance, scattering eight hits but allowing just the two runs.
Game Two
Sydney Righi and Sadie Walker were engaged in a pitcher's duel that went into the ninth inning before Washburn was able to pull out a win in the nightcap.
The two pitchers combined to allow just two hits through the first three innings. In the top of the fourth Harrison hit a double to right center and went to third on Cordova's single up the middle. Emma Furnish gave the Hornets a 1-0 lead with a single through the left side.
Washburn tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Ellington Hagle led off with a double and went to third on a ground out. She would score on a sac fly by Jaycee Ginter to even the game at 1-1.
It would stay that way for the next four innings. The Ichabods finally broke through with a two-out homer by Kaylee Wagner in the bottom of the ninth to walk off with the win.
Cordova was 2-for-3 while Harrison scored a run and Furnish had an RBI for the Hornets. Righi tossed 8 2/3 innings allowing three runs on five hits.
