The Emporia High School baseball, softball and track teams will be in action this afternoon.
The baseball team will host Washburn Rural at Soden’s Grove beginning at 4 p.m. The Spartans are still searching for its first win of the season, though it saw its offense show signs of life after amassing 21 hits against Junction City on Tuesday.
“That’s a major turnaround for us from where we were at,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “But we know they’re really talented and it was pretty surprising to see they were also winless given the number of guys they have that will be going on to play in college. I anticipate them being really hungry and we need to match that.”
Catcher Bobby Trujillo feels the team needs to keep putting the ball in play to keep the pressure on the opposing defense.
“We need to continue to hit the ball and force them to make plays,” Trujillo said. “I think that will change the game a lot.”
The softball team is coming off two losses against Washburn Rural on Monday. Head coach Annie Rockley said the team needs to be more disciplined at the plate.
“We are definitely working on having more disciplined at-bats,” Rockley said. “When I tell them to work on adjustments, I think even breaking down the definition of what an adjustment is and being intentional about making choices at the plate. We have been breaking down their swings because we are going to see some better live pitching.”
The Lady Spartans will play at Junction City beginning at 3:30. Rockley knows they will be tough to beat.
“They’ve always been scrappy and a tough team to beat,” Rockley said. “It’s going to depend on who shows up to play and as long as we show up together, we will be just fine.”
The Spartans track team will be at Lansing. Head coach Randy Wells is looking for the team to add depth as the season goes along.
“I think we’re finally starting to develop some depth,” Wells said. “As long as we can continue to develop, work hard through practice every day and have enthusiasm about what we’re doing I think we’re going to be alright.”
