The Emporia High School baseball, softball and track teams will be in action this afternoon.

The baseball team will host Washburn Rural at Soden’s Grove beginning at 4 p.m. The Spartans are still searching for its first win of the season, though it saw its offense show signs of life after amassing 21 hits against Junction City on Tuesday.

