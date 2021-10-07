HARTFORD – The Hartford Jaguars are persevering through a 2-3 start to 2021 and hoping to make the playoffs.
The Jaguars went 1-1 in last year’s postseason after registering a 5-3 regular season. The team could end up with the same record this year, finding themselves in the same late-October position as 2020.
“At this point last season, we were in the same shape,” said head coach Colten Barrett. “We were 2-3 after five games last year and we ended up going 6-4 overall.”
The Jaguars have two district games remaining: Wakefield and Marais des Cygnes Valley. Hartford got by both teams in 2020, and Barrett feels confident about the same outcome this month.
“I think that winning out is a real possibility,” Barrett said.
Making the playoffs last year gave Hartford a platform of success to build from, he said. But like many teams this year, there have been some out-with-the-old and in-with-the-new personnel changes, meaning it’s a challenging task replacing varsity experience and leadership.
“Year by year, you’re gonna lose guys,” he said. “You have to have guys step up. And I think the biggest difference between this year and last year’s team is … we were a bunch of seniors and juniors last year. … When you lose the senior class that we lost, we need younger kids to step up.”
Four key contributors have helped the Jaguars overcome their lack of seasoned players.
Shayden Sull is Hartford’s 2021 go-to player. The running back/linebacker is carrying the offensive load as the passing game struggles to find its identity.
“He’s the leader on both sides of the ball for us,” Barrett said. “We go as he goes.”
Junior quarterback/corner Ali Smith sets the defense and leads the Jaguars in tackling. Senior A.J. Navarro holds it down at receiver/corner and has “taken more of a role in being a vocal leader and growing into a role that maybe he didn’t have last year.”
Junior center Duncan Baker is a first-year starter on the offensive line who Barrett describes as a leader on the frontline who also starts at defensive end.
“He’s done a really good job of taking ownership, teaching other kids what to do,” Barrett said. “We can’t keep him off the field.”
Sull had a huge week one, which forced the Jaguars’ week-two through week-four opponents to focus on neutralizing him.
“Our team had to learn how to score,” Barrett said.
Each game is a learning experience for Barrett’s charges and allows the younger players to gain valuable reps as the season closes and visions of playoff participation become palpable.
“Our younger guys are still trying to figure out what their roles are on the team, and our leadership has gotten better each week,” he said. “And I think our guys are starting to buy in and take some ownership in what they need to do on the field.”
Hartford’s young squad has admittedly struggled against good teams, such as Lebo, Burlingame and Madison. But those contests were good preparation for what lies ahead, Barrett said.
“So hopefully, our guys are ready to answer the bell like we were able to last year,” he said.
Yet at the end of the day, it isn’t what transpires on the field that defines this Jaguar unit. It’s what happens in the greater area surrounding it.
Barrett is a Hartford native and has invested his efforts into Jaguars football since 2012, the past five at the helm.
“Growing up, being from Hartford, playing for Hartford and now coaching for Hartford, I think it’s a benefit,” he said. “The community pride, the pride that I take not only in our football program but our school and our community.”
He emphasized that commitment to the Hartford community takes precedence over football-related goals and issues.
“Winning and losing is always a plus, but I want our kids to be able to be involved in our community,” Barrett said.
The team spends time volunteering in the community and participates in fundraisers, fostering leadership through service.
“That’s a big part,” Barrett said.
Hartford plays Wakefield (0-3) in a non-district contest at home this Friday.
