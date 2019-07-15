If there was much pressure on the Emporia Energy 16U softball team on Sunday afternoon, it was lifted early in the first inning of the ASA 18C Bracket B State Tournament Championship Game.
Elleana Bennett popped a grand slam out to straightaway center field in the opening frame as the Energy cruised to a 15-3 victory over the Clay Center B’s.
“It was amazing,” Bennett said. “It felt unreal.”
The blast was also Bennett’s first home run of the summer.
“Not only did she set us up with a big first inning ... but (it) certainly set the tone for the game,” head coach Angie Gilpin said.
After the leadoff batter was retired, Kaylee Thomas doubled, Jessica Filkin reached on an infield hit and Mija Carlson loaded the bases. Seconds later, Bennett unloaded them with the deep fly to center.
“It was just smooth sailing from there,” she said. “You get momentum, then it makes the rest of the game easier.”
The Energy did seem to cruise after that. Kori Arnold blanked Clay Center through four innings. By the time the B’s dented the scoreboard, Emporia had tacked on another six.
“I thought the girls came out today and stayed focused and sharp,” Gilpin said. “We took care of business on defense and made plays (and) had a little offense to score some runs.”
Gracie Gilpin had a two-run double in the second and added another two-bagger to lead off the sixth. Mija Carlson had a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run single in the sixth.
Three of the top four in the Energy’s batting order had three-hit efforts in Sunday’s Championship.
“Everybody hits,” Bennett said of the team’s approach. “Everybody’s got to hit for us to win.”
Also playing a strenuous factor was the heat, with the index pushing temperatures into triple digits through most of the afternoon. It took its toll on spectators and field personnel alike.
“The heat certainly makes a difference,” Coach Gilpin said. “It makes play more difficult. We always talk to them about staying hydrated and keeping their head in the game — know the play, know the situation so we can stay sharp.”
The win capped a weekend that saw the 16-and-under Energy go a perfect 4-0, playing in a field that had teams whose ages reached as high as 18.
The championship also advances Emporia to the 18B USA Softball Northern Nationals, which will also be held at the Trusler Sports Complex from July 25-28.
