Hashtags about police have been far worse than this. But #DunkACop still may surprise some people.
The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association announced on Facebook Monday that it's raising money to purchase a dunk tank. It would come out for special community events, allowing people to send law enforcement officers splashing into water as a fundraiser.
Donations start at $250 and go up to a $1,000 “Platinum donation.” Donors can have their personal or business name put on the tank, with sponsorship mentions and a banner for a larger gift.
Dunk tanks cost more than a mere drop in the bucket. Two popular shopping websites offered them Tuesday for about $5,500.
Donations can be made by contacting bjones@emporia-kansas.gov.
