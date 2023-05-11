The Emporia High School softball team split its senior day doubleheader with Iola at the Trusler Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans won the first game, 8-2. Emporia took a 2-0 first-inning lead and led the whole game.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School softball team split its senior day doubleheader with Iola at the Trusler Sports Complex on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Spartans won the first game, 8-2. Emporia took a 2-0 first-inning lead and led the whole game.
“It feels like the epitome of our season to get an easy win and then turn around in the second game and we’re a totally different team,” head coach Annie Rockley said. “I’m going to focus on the positive and we did really well in that first game. We showed up for our seniors and we’re going to take that into practice and build on it.”
Iola won the nightcap, 7-2. Emporia was held without a hit until the fifth inning.
Emporia honored its three seniors: Shaylee Ginter, Kaylee Reimer and Kiana Flores-Delgado. Rockley has worked with this group for four years and is excited to see what their futures will look like.
“I’ve seen these girls since they were freshmen,” Rockley said. “Shaylee has always been solid for me and is a great leader. Reimer is a good human being with a good heart. Kiana has been a really tough girl for us. She’s been our role player, but she shows up every day and puts in the work. It’s going to be sad to see them go, but I’m excited for their futures.”
Emporia (5-15) will now await their postseason fate which will be finalized on Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.