Colleagues and friends celebrated outgoing Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright with a retirement reception at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Wright, who has led the hospital for 10 years, tendered his intent to retire earlier this year. He, along with wife Shelly, welcomed wellwishers in the hospital's cafeteria conference room.
"This is super nice of them to do this," he said. "I'm not a big party animal, but I just love the chance to say goodbye to folks and really reflect on the last 10 years. I'll be doing quite a bit of that."
Wright submitted a letter of resignation to the Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees citing Friday, Oct. 1, as his effective retirement date. Cathy Pimple was named NRH's next CEO last month.
"I'll never forget this place," Wright said. "It's been really good. I'm just blessed I was selected 10 years ago to come here."
Wright was hired in Oct. 2013, and started his position in 2014. He’s worked in hospitals in Illinois and Michigan.
The Gazette will have a full profile on Wright in Saturday's weekend edition.
