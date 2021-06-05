In March, the Emporia Farmers Market hired Trisha Fullerton as the new manager of the market, and she has been learning the ins and outs of the market business ever since.
Fullerton worked at the Christian School for five years before taking over her current position, working for two years as an administrator. She found out about the job when a friend called her to tell her that they saw an ad for the position and thought that she would be perfect.
The new manager had been attending markets prior to her accepting the position, and she mentioned that she enjoys the feeling of community that is present during farmers markets.
“I love farmers markets, I’ve always enjoyed attending farmers markets and things like that,” Fullerton said. “I think its a great community builder, so that’s really what drew me to coming in and working with the market. I love the idea of community and being a part of the town and supporting the people in town.”
Since Fullerton will be at the majority of the farmers markets, she has plenty of time to talk to the different vendors and learn about their lives. She mentioned that learning about other people through the market is one of her favorite things.
“I love getting to visit with people in town, I think that that is a lot of fun,” Fullerton said. “I love getting to know the different vendors, and to hear their stories and the things that they do and the work that they do and see all of the variety of things here. I love that part, it has been a lot of fun to me.”
Fullerton is still learning all of the intricate details of running the market, so she has not thought about making changes anytime soon.
“For now, I want to just learn it, and kind of find out how it all works, how the people in town respond to the market, and how the vendors feel about the market,” Fullerton said. “Then we will see if there are ways that we can continue to build it as a part of the community and bring people together from all over town.”
