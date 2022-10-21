Tonight is it. The regular season ends. Mostly, it’s a slate of games that are more formality than must-win scenarios. However, Madison High School and Chase County High School are playing for the right to host a first-round playoff game, and Lebo is vying for a first-round bye against Crest High School.
Olpe (5-2) vs. Central Heights (3-4)
For Olpe High School, it’s about making sure players stay healthy. They’ve locked up the No. 1 seed in 1A District 2, so look for the Eagles to be conservative tonight.
Northern Heights (0-7) vs. Pleasanton (5-2)
This game is about picking up that first win. The Wildcats have one last crack at it. Perhaps the Blu-Jays will succumb, allowing Northern Heights to finish on a high note after an adverse 2022 campaign.
Madison (5-2) vs. Chase County (6-1)
Please see the feature story about Madison High School football.
Lebo (5-2) vs. Crest (6-1)
The Wolves play at home against Crest High School Friday night. The winner will most likely receive a bye next week. Crest’s only loss was to Chase County (70-54) in week two. Lebo produced a five-game winning streak after dropping its first two contests. This one is a pick’em.
Hartford (0-7) vs. Marais Des Cygnes Valley (0-7)
The Jaguars come into the game winless but scored 106 points in the last three games, producing 12 points during the first four weeks of the season. They play away at Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School, another program without a victory. The Trojans have only scratched out 20 points this year. This looks like a Hartford win.
