The high school football regular season is winding down, and area schools are battling for postseason spots. Three area schools recorded wins last night, with two coming in shutout fashion.
11-man
11-man
Olpe vs. Jayhawk Linn
The Eagles shut out Jayhawk Linn High School, 49-0 on Friday, improving to 5-2. Olpe scored six offensive TDs, and recorded another pick-six, which is becoming a trend for the Eagle defense. Olpe finishes out the 2022 regular season at home against Central Heights High school.
Box score
Olpe 13 22 14 0 49
JL 0 0 0 0 0
Northern Heights vs. Northeast
The Wildcats almost pulled out their first victory of the season but lost in overtime to Northeast High School, 30-28. No additional game information was available. Northern Heights concludes its season next week against Pleasanton High School.
8-man
Madison vs. Burlingame
Madison High School lost to Burlingame High School, 44-28. Burlingame will be the top seed from District 2 at 7-0 but next week’s Madison-Chase County contest will determine where those programs are positioned come postseason. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-2.
Box score
Madison 0 8 6 14 28
Burlingame 0 23 7 14 44
RUSHING
Madison: B. Turner 21-173-1, H. Helm 14-56-2. Burlingame: C. Middleton 27-200.
PASSING
Madison: Turner 3-8-82-1.
Burlingame: Middleton 10-13-111-1.
RECEIVING
Madison: G. Isch 3-89-1.
Chase County vs. Cair Paravel
The Bulldogs played Cair Paravel High School, seeking another district win, which they secured in one half of play, 54-8. The Bulldogs will take their 6-1 record into Madison next Friday for a District 2 showdown.
Box score
Chase County 32 22 0 0 54
CP 8 0 0 0 8
RUSHING
Chase County: M. Budke 21-229-6, B. Griffin 7-82-1.
Lebo vs. Marmaton Valley
Friday night was the one-quarter experience for the Lebo Wolves as they promptly dispatched Marmaton Valley, 46-0. Lebo’s record is 5-2. The offense ran rampant over the Marmaton Valley defense, recording six TDs, four on the ground and two in the air. The Wolves play Crest next week in an important matchup that has postseason-seeding ramifications.
Box score
Lebo 46 0 0 0 46
MV 0 0 0 0 0
RUSHING
Lebo: C. Reese 7-118-2, D. Konrade 7-117-2.
PASSING
Lebo: Konrade 5-9-77-2.
RECEIVING
D. Risner 2-28, L. Grimmett 1-25-1, L. Davies 2-24-1.
