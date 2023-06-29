Spectators and drivers from all over the world gathered at the Lyon County Fairgrounds for the 2023 Great Race lunch stop, as racers prepared to finish out the sixth day of driving cross-country.
Hundreds of cars lined the grass outside of the Clint Bowyer Community Building, while drivers enjoyed a meal inside or chatted with locals.
Among the racers, sisters Genna and Olivia Gentry from Newnan, Georgia, have been riding in the Great Race since they were infants.
“Our grandpa started doing it before we were even born and my mom did it with my grandfather,” Genna said. “As soon as we were born, we both came on. I was six weeks old on my first Great Race and my grandmother would ride support with me and my sister from town to town at the dinner stops while my mom and my grandpa were doing the rally.”
The sisters would then start riding support for their grandfather and mother, until their grandfather passed away, when they transitioned to selling programs as staff members for The Great Race.
“As soon as Olivia was 16 years old, I was 14 years old, we started competing,” Genna said.
Now 20 and 22 respectively, Genna and Olivia are already seasoned racers, winning their division in their rookie year, taking second in the sportsman division their second year, top 10 overall in 2019. The sisters then transitioned to the expert division in 2021, where they won their division and overall, becoming the youngest Great Race grand champions in history.
And this year is no exception, as the girls rode into Joplin Wednesday night in the number one spot.
Their car, a 1932 Ford five-window coupe, boasts the name Smokey, an homage to the song East Bound and Down from Smokey and the Bandit. According to Olivia, the lyric “We gonna do what they say can’t be done,” resounds with the sisters’ accomplishments.
“People said an all female team would never win The Great Race,” she said. “So that’s why, when we got that car, we named it Smokey.”
Beside the sisters sat family friends Gary and Jean Ann Martin, veterans of the Great Race.
The husband and wife team from Kentucky started racing in 2006 as a way to spend time together after retiring, finishing fourth overall last year in their 1932 Ford Coupe, Maggie, which made its return for the 2023 race. However, due to some electrical issues that dropped their placement significantly. The Martins said now, they just want their friends to win.
“It’s more about the people by now. We’ve been doing this so long, weddings, funerals, that’s how close we are,” Gary said. “There’s probably 30, 40 of us that come back every year.”
Driving one of the Martin's former cars, friends Bryan Shoemaker and Karl Thew are in their rookie year of the Great Race.
Shoemaker, originally from Kentucky, now lives in Damon, Texas, while Thew, originally from New Zealand, now lives in England. The two decided to join the race together, driving Maxine, a 1938 Ford Model 81A Deluxe Coupe.
“We met each other in Aruba in 1990 and have been friends ever since,” Shoemaker said. “We have traveled the world together. Our families are real close, kids kind of grew up together and we own some businesses together.”
The two friends purchased Maxine from the Martin’s shortly before the race, just outside of Louisville, Kentucky, Shoemaker’s hometown.
“We are both car enthusiasts,” Thew said. “The shape of Maxine, my wife liked the shape of it so she wanted to buy something like that, so it was all fate.”
“I grew up in Louisville. [Gary] lives probably a mile away from my brother,” Shoemaker added. “... It’s kind of like the stars lined up. … They took us under their wing since we bought the car as well and they have been like a mentor, helping us out.”
Another husband and wife duo, Lawrence and Laurie Bettencourt of Newcastle, California, traveled for five days to the start line of the Great Race in St. Augustine, Florida.
Their 1933 Chevy Master Coupe, which they put together from pieces, broke down last year during the race.
“We’re back now, did a lot of work to it,” Lawrence said. “And we named it now after our granddaughter, so it’s Machine Gun Molly.”
Now in their third year, the Bettencourt’s said their only goal is to finish - and drive their Chevy up to Pikes Peak.
“This will be our last year, I think,” Lawrence said. “We want to spend time with our grandkids and do other things. It’s a lot of time, effort and money. It’s been fun but I think my three-year run will be over.”
This is not the first year the race has come to town. On Saturday, June 6, 1998, racers parked along Commercial St. for lunch. But first, they stopped by the Phillips 66 gas station at 1829 Merchant St. to fill up - where they were greeted by Elaine Smith and her late husband, R.V.
“We were in business at 1829 Merchant for 32 years,” Elaine recalled. “And that was a big event to us. The young man that worked for us got to fill up those old cars with gas and visit with drivers. It was interesting.”
R.V. and Elaine were also able to sponsor a driver, helping them with whatever they needed.
“If they had any wishes or any things like that, we were to be the ones they would go to and answer their questions,” she said.
Much like this year, Elaine said the turnout and excitement of Emporians in 1998 was apparent.
“It was quite big,” she said. “People were very interested. … There hasn’t been that big of an event [since.]
The 2023 Great Race will conclude on Saturday in Colorado Springs.
