No Coast Film Festival is gearing up for its inaugural music video festival, following a successful weekend celebrating short films from around the world.
NCFF hosted its awards ceremony Sunday afternoon, following a weekend of short film showings at the Emporia Granada Theater. This year, the Audience Choice Award went to “The Hopechest Has a Secret Drawer,” directed by Laura Frenzer. The Grand Jury Prize was awarded to “Witchfairy,” directed by Cedric Igodt & David Van de Weyer. Best Student Film was awarded to “Don Johnson is Not Your Man,” directed by Kathryn Lunte. The Kraken Award went to “The Uniform,” directed by Dylan Gary.
“Over the course of the weekend, we had around 400 people come out, stopping in, checking things out,” Assistant Director Rosalie Krenger said. “We had around 70-some filmmakers coming in from out of town and it was a blast.”
Krenger said the response to the film festival’s new genre breakdown was overall positive.
“It was actually really nice to have them divided by genre,” Krenger said. “That way people can have a preference. If they just want to come to comedy or documentary, they can. Those are probably actually our two fullest blocks this year.”
This year also marked the fifth year for the festival. Krenger said seeing how far NCFF has come in the last five years was gratifying.
“When we started, it was just sort of a group of friends sitting around the table at Mulready thinking we have this beautiful theater, we like film, we should make stuff to do here on the weekends,” Krenger said. “It has grown farther and wider than we ever thought it could. When we started we thought maybe we would get some local filmmakers and we would have to reach out to films and ask if they would let us show their film at our festival and now we’re at a point where we’ve actually already gotten our first submission for next year.”
NCFF will be returning this weekend, teaming up with the Halfway to Everywhere music festival this year for a music video festival.
Halfway to Everywhere organizer Hank Osterhout said the collaboration dates back to 2019, when the two festivals were held on the same weekend.
“I thought it was a really cool partnership because it sort of added an extra arts discipline to the mix which is what Halfway to Everywhere is all about,” Osterhout told The Gazette in July. “We had the visual arts and music but then we also were able to encapsulate film into that and I think that the setup was really cool because it’s really hot in late August, early September and to have an air-conditioned, indoor place for patrons to go take respite and watch some films I thought was really cool.”
Osterhout said adding music videos to Halfway to Everywhere just made sense, as the two art disciplines often overlap.
“My whole point in life is to stimulate the arts and to inspire and influence people to get more active and involved. The film industry and the music industry are pretty parallel to one another. They both involve a lot of the same types of professional jobs, same types of funding, kind of a very similar careers and oftentimes you sort of see a lot of the audio people will get into the film world and a lot of the film people will get into the concert world and so it just makes sense to me,” he said. “Clearly we’ve sort of broken that threshold and I feel that now people have kind of seen what all of us weird artists are talking about and understand what it means and have a better grasp of how they can participate. While we’re not where we need to be in regards to the arts, and in our culture in Emporia and in the state of Kansas as a whole, I think that we’ve taken these great big steps and [No Coast Film Festival] and Halfway to Everywhere are two of those things that have really created a platform for that.”
According to Krenger, the music videos will range from animated videos to concert videos to a video submitted by video game developer and composer Toby Fox, who wrote music for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
“They submitted their music video to us, which I thought was actually really cool,” Krenger told The Gazette in July. “We’ve also got some local people and people from all over it seems.”
NCFF will be showing the music videos Saturday, Sept. 1 on the second floor of 627 Event Space.
In the future, Krenger said NCFF would also be exploring young filmmakers camps, hosting a spooky short movie showing at Union Street Social on Oct. 26 and participating in Emporia Area Match Day on Nov. 13.
