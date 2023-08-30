No Coast Film Festival is gearing up for its inaugural music video festival, following a successful weekend celebrating short films from around the world.

NCFF hosted its awards ceremony Sunday afternoon, following a weekend of short film showings at the Emporia Granada Theater. This year, the Audience Choice Award went to “The Hopechest Has a Secret Drawer,” directed by Laura Frenzer. The Grand Jury Prize was awarded to “Witchfairy,” directed by Cedric Igodt & David Van de Weyer. Best Student Film was awarded to “Don Johnson is Not Your Man,” directed by Kathryn Lunte. The Kraken Award went to “The Uniform,” directed by Dylan Gary.

