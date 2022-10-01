Madison football

Madison's Bryson Turner runs against Hartford on Sept. 2.

 Eric Rinehart/Special to The Gazette

MADISON — With Madison quarterback Hayden Helm still out due to a dislocated elbow, the Bulldogs put Cade Hurlburt in the backfield last week with Bryson Turner receiving a fair amount of Wildcat snaps. Last night it was all Turner.

The speedy running back kept Madison in the contest with his legs — and arm at times — serving up enough offense to wear down and fatigue the quick and agile Lyndon High School defense. The Bulldogs picked up their fourth win (4-1), beating the previously undefeated Tigers, 40-26.

