MADISON — With Madison quarterback Hayden Helm still out due to a dislocated elbow, the Bulldogs put Cade Hurlburt in the backfield last week with Bryson Turner receiving a fair amount of Wildcat snaps. Last night it was all Turner.
The speedy running back kept Madison in the contest with his legs — and arm at times — serving up enough offense to wear down and fatigue the quick and agile Lyndon High School defense. The Bulldogs picked up their fourth win (4-1), beating the previously undefeated Tigers, 40-26.
“I told Bryson at halftime, I’m putting the season on his shoulders,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “He was absolutely 100% good with it. He carried the ball 40 times tonight, six touchdowns. It’s something I don’t normally do, but the kid wanted that burden, and he definitely showed out. He’s an unbelievable football player.”
The game was locked up at 12-12 after two quarters, neither team achieving the breakthrough needed to control the contest. But then the third quarter happened.
On the first play from scrimmage, Tigers’ quarterback Jackson Biggs fumbled the snap — Lyndon had fumbling woes the entire night. The Tigers regrouped, and Evan Feuerbron took it to the house on a 41-yard run. Lyndon took a 20-12 lead.
Then the Bulldogs were up. Turner ran a 15-yard keeper into the end zone, tying the score at 20-20. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful. On Lyndon’s next possession Jalen Massey running outside, cut it back inside for a Lyndon score. The 2-point attempt failed. 26-20, Lyndon.
However, Turner and the Bulldogs weren’t finished. On Madison’s next series, Lyndon had Turner dead-to-rights in the backfield, but the elusive Turner broke tackles and got outside the numbers taking the ball to 77 yards for the score. The 2-point conversion was again unsuccessful. It was tied at 26-26.
“It was a tight ballgame all the way through,” McMillian said. “We made some nice adjustments at halftime and kind of opened up some things that we were doing a little bit differently in the first half.”
In the fourth quarter, Madison immediately scored on another Turner run, taking the lead again, 32-26. The Bulldogs weren’t able to execute the 2-point conversion. Then Lyndon fumbled again, ultimately leading to a final Madison score.
Gavin Isch picked off Biggs on Lyndon’s final possession, and the Bulldog offense ran out the clock.
“The biggest thing is our defense really stepped up,” McMillian said. “We made some big plays down the stretch with our defense. Man, our guys battled all night, and I’m just glad we came away with the victory.”
Madison: B. Turner 43-325-6.
Lyndon: J. Massey 19-111-1, E. Feuerborn 6-72-2.
Madison: Turner 10-13-80.
Lyndon: J. Biggs 10-23-88-0-1.
