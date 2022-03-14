DODGE CITY — Olpe has done it again.
The Eagle boys’ basketball team defended its 2021 Class 1A Division I Boys’ State Championship Saturday by defeating South Gray High School 66-42 to collect the 2022 state title.
Olpe finished the season 25-1 as it picked up the school’s fifth state title across all sports in the past two school years.
“For us to come out, perform like we did tonight against a quality program like that, just pretty special,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt. “And the kids just get all the credit.”
The matchup was a revenge event for the South Gray Rebels, who fell to Olpe last year in the same game.
Unlike Friday against Macksville, Olpe jumped out to an early lead, fighting to maintain it through the first half.
South Gray was clearly better than a 24-point loss — its players drilled bombs well beyond the arc and demonstrated smooth touch on jumpers — but the otherworldly discipline of the Eagle squad prevented the Rebels from making more than one or two serious runs.
And once again, Olpe’s staunch defense created multiple turnovers, gaining easy points in transition. The Eagles scored 11 points off turnovers in the first half.
“And that’s what this group has done, such a great job of just following the game plan,” Schmidt said. “We talked a lot about we don’t have to do anything different. Just do what we’ve been doing all year one more time.”
The Eagles led 37-20 at the half, but that lead didn’t feel safe as the Rebels were seemingly capable of mounting a 3-point-shot-scoring run at any time. South Gray was 6 of 9 on 3-point shots in the first two periods of play. Reportedly, South Gray led the state in 3-pointers (71) made as of January. Rebel senior Brady Deges had made 10 treys in a single game.
“He’s one of the best all-time 3-point shooters going through the state of Kansas,” Schmidt said of Deges. “We really focused on not letting him get off to a quick start.”
A 3-point onslaught never materialized. South Gray whittled Olpe’s lead to 10 points during the third quarter but quickly fell further behind and could never recover.
Offensively, Damon Redeker and Derek Hoelting recorded double digits in first-half scoring. Redeker shot 6 of 8 before going cold in the second half and Hoelting continued his postseason dominance, recording 30 points in the contest. Truman Bailey contributed 12.
“Tonight, they just took on the moment that this is our opportunity,” Schmidt said. “We’re gonna step up and shoot the ball and put the ball in the hole. It was just awesome to watch.”
Now it’s time to celebrate and reflect on the journey.
“A helluva ride with this group of kids…just stepped up to every challenge every night out,” Schmidt said. “Just the way they went out and accomplished it. It’s been something to remember, that’s for sure.”
The boys basketball state championship was the second in school history and the second straight. Olpe also won the 2020 and 2021 state football championships and the 2021 girls basketball championship.
