The Emporia High School track teams began the season at the Topeka West Invite on Thursday.

Two Spartan boys had first-place finishes. Fred Jackson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.91 while Kyle Obermeyer won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.83. He also finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.94.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.