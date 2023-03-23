The Emporia High School track teams began the season at the Topeka West Invite on Thursday.
Two Spartan boys had first-place finishes. Fred Jackson won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.91 while Kyle Obermeyer won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.83. He also finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.94.
Daghyn True had a pair of second-place finishes, finishing the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.70 and the 1,600-meter run in 4:43.43.
The 4×400-meter relay team of Blake Spellman, Obermeyer, True, and Jackson finished with a time of 3:36.90 and Jeremiah Huber had a score of 10-0 in the pole vault. Both were good for third-place finishes.
The girls were led by Elizabeth Willhite who won the 1,600 with a time of 5:45.90.
They also picked up a trio of third-place finishes: the 4×800-meter relay team of Baille Van Sickle, Maryn True, Leanna Lewis and Sofia Ruvalcaba (11:36.86), Chloe Fischer in the pole vault (6-6) and Ruvalcaba in the 1,500-meter steeplechase (8:31.11).
The Spartans will host the ESU Invite at Welch Stadium on Friday, March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.