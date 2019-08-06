The Emporia Post 5 AAA American Legion baseball team is off to the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.
On Tuesday morning, the team departed from the American Legion Post 5 in front of a solid turnout consisting of families, Legion representatives and members of the Emporia Reds baseball program.
"It's pretty sweet," Post 5 player Beau Baumgardner said. "This is what it's all about. We play for them (and) more than just baseball. It's so nice to see the community come out and support us like this.
"I think it's pretty cool that we can be role models for (the Emporia Reds players)."
American Legion Post 5 representative Ron Whitney said it's rare that a baseball team gets to go to regionals.
"It's really a neat deal," Whitney said. "We wish them the best of luck. They'll have a great time, win or lose. Either way, it's a great experience for them."
Emporia enters the Mid South Regional with a 34-2 record and claimed the Senior Legion State Championship Saturday in Hays with a 7-5 victory over the Hays Eagles.
Post 5 will open up the double-elimination tournament at 1 p.m. Wednesday against Festus, Missouri.
"It's fun to play baseball, but it's more fun to represent Emporia," Baumgardner said. "When we go down there, we're just going to do our best and represent as best as we can."
