Long before he was the Royals’ pitching coach, Brian Sweeney was looking for a place to throw. It was early winter and he was preparing for spring training while in Upstate New York.
In 1998, there weren’t a lot of baseball facilities available. Sweeney, who was a minor-league pitcher in the Seattle Mariners organization, found one and headed in for a workout.
Sweeney went through his usual warmup. Then he was asked a simple question: “Do you need a throwing partner?”
The question came from Matt Quatraro.
Quatraro was also gearing up for the 1998 season. He was in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and working to refine his game.
It was one of the first interactions between Sweeney and Quatraro. Twenty-five years later, they are together again, leading the Kansas City Royals.
“You know, interviewing for this job,” Sweeney said, “working for Q was the most intriguing part of it.”
Quatraro is building a new team culture as Royals manager. He is the quintessential players’ manager who advocates for his team. He offers an open space for players to live out their MLB dreams in their own way.
Several players have remarked on how much they appreciate Quatraro’s calm demeanor, as he attempts to guide a young team learning how to win at the big-league level. But every once in a while, Quatraro’s more fiery side emerges.
Last week, Quatraro got ejected twice in the span of three games. Each time, it was in the defense of one of his players.
Quatraro argued a called strike against the Philadelphia Phillies and check-swing call against the Boston Red Sox. Royals players appreciated Quatraro coming to their defense.
“He really creates a good environment for us to be ourselves and go about our business the way we need to,” Royals infielder Michael Massey said. “He is not always on you, but he is fighting for us on the field. I feel like that goes a long way with the guys in the clubhouse.”
The Royals, who recently strung together a seven-game win streak, have taken on the identity of their manager. The clubhouse is relaxed and each player has open lines of communication to the staff.
Despite a 38-80 record entering Saturday’s game against the Cardinals, the young Royals are learning how to handle the rigors of an MLB season. It has been a big help to first-years players, such as utility outfielder Samad Taylor, whose big-league debut featured a memorable walk-off hit.
“He helps tremendously for young guys in their first year in the big leagues,” Taylor said. “Just trying to keep as much stress off me as possible. He just reminded me that nothing in the game has changed. Just go out and play the same game that I did in Triple A.”
Both Sweeney and Quatraro learned from Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona. They each had stints on his staff earlier in their careers.
Sweeney highlighted that Quatraro and Francona share a lot of similarities. He detailed their ability to communicate, partner with players and educate on and off the field.
“I was very lucky to work with Terry Francona,” Sweeney said. “I see a lot of Tito in Q from a baseball perspective and a sense of humor. ... Not only can we work here in the dugout, we can also laugh and be personal together.”
The energy has been apparent on the field. The Royals have shown an ability to fight deep into games. There have been several comebacks this season, and even some memorable walk-off wins — in ways you don’t often see.
“This is my first big-league manager, and I feel like playing for him so far has been really cool,” Taylor said.
The Royals will continue to evaluate the roster this season. A new wave of prospects has arrived. Players like Nelson Velázquez, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs, have made a quick impact.
Meanwhile, Cole Ragans has also shined in the starting rotation. He is one of many players taking advantage of a new opportunity.
“When you know your manager is going to go out there and fight for you, it gives these players the energy to go out and fight for the staff,” Sweeney said.
And it also helps the Royals continue to have an eye toward the future, as they evaluate the young roster.
Likewise, Quatraro has learned a lot during his first season with the team. There have been ups and downs during a disappointing year, but the Royals continue to hope they are ultimately moving in the right direction.
“Tito has been doing this for a very long time,” Sweeney said, “and Q can do the same.”
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
